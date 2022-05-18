Russian soldier accused of war crimes in Ukraine pleads guilty to killing a civilian

Shishimarin’s trial opened on Friday, when he made a quick court docket look whereas attorneys and judges mentioned procedural issues. Ukrainian authorities posted just a few particulars on social media final week from their investigation in his case.

Shishimarin was amongst a gaggle of Russian troops that fled Ukrainian forces on February 28, in response to Venediktova’s Facebook account. The Russians allegedly fired at a personal automotive and seized the car, then drove to Chupakhivka, a village about 320 kilometres east of Kyiv.

On the way in which, the prosecutor-general alleged, the Russian troopers noticed a person strolling on the pavement and speaking on his telephone. Shyshimarin was ordered to kill the person so he wouldn’t be capable to report them to Ukrainian navy authorities. Venediktova didn’t determine who gave the order.

Shyshimarin fired his Kalashnikov rifle by way of the open window and hit the sufferer within the head, Venediktova wrote.