Russian soldier sentenced to life in prison for killing Ukrainian civilian

A Russian soldier was sentenced to life in jail on Monday for killing an unarmed Ukrainian civilian within the first struggle crimes trial for the reason that invasion.

Vadim Shishimarin, 21, a tank commander, was discovered responsible by a district courtroom in Kyiv of killing a 62-year-old civilian in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy area.

Last week, Shishimarin pleaded guilty to the killing however stated he was appearing on orders.

Shishimarin “fired several shots through the open window of the car with a Kalashnikov rifle into the head of the victim,” based on the Ukrainian prosecutor basic’s workplace. “The man died at the scene just a few dozen meters from his home.”

According to televised footage from the courtroom, Shishimarin remained silent in a glass field along with his palms behind his again as the decision was delivered.

Shishimarin’s attorneys stated they might attraction.

This was the primary struggle crimes trial in Ukraine for the reason that begin of Russia’s invasion in February. Last week, a courtroom within the central Poltava area started listening to a case involving two Russian troopers accused of shelling civilians within the Kharkiv area. The troopers have pleaded responsible.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated minutes earlier than the decision was introduced that Russia was “concerned” concerning the destiny of its citizen, nevertheless it has “practically no opportunities” to guard him for the reason that actions of Russian diplomatic missions in Ukraine have been suspended.

“But this does not mean that we will not consider the possibility of continuing attempts through other channels,” state information company TASS quoted Peskov as saying.

Last week, the prosecutor basic’s workplace stated Kyiv has registered over 12,000 suspected struggle crimes dedicated by Russian troops, in addition to nearly 6,000 crimes in opposition to nationwide safety.