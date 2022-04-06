Russian soldiers open fire on cyclist in Bucha in video verified by The New York Times

Satellite imagery of a bit of Yablanska Street in Bucha the place lifeless our bodies had been discovered.Satellite picture ©2022 Maxar Technologies.

Ukrainian army footage verified by The New York Times exhibits Russian forces capturing at a civilian.

The video captures a scene from Bucha in early March when Russian forces occupied the suburb.

A later video reportedly captured a lifeless physique in civilian clothes matching that of the bike owner.

Aerial footage from Ukraine’s army from late February exhibits Russian troopers opening fireplace on a bike owner within the Ukrainian suburb of Bucha, in keeping with The New York Times.

The city outdoors of Kyiv has been the location of reported mass civilian casualties in latest days as Ukrainian forces transfer to retake town after weeks of Russian occupation. Ukrainian officers stated earlier this week that just about 300 folks had been buried in a mass grave and stated corpses had been littering the streets of Bucha.

Russia has denied duty for the our bodies, however a Monday New York Times analysis of satellite tv for pc photos from Bucha suggests Russian forces were responsible for the deaths.

Now, the emergence of latest video from the time interval when Russia occupied the city, seems to point out Russian forces capturing a bike owner.

The video, independently verified and printed by The Times on Tuesday, and sourced from the Ukrainian army, exhibits an individual with a bicycle strolling down a road in Bucha. The bike owner walks the bike making a left onto a road occupied by Russian forces, the place at the least two Russian armored autos are stationed, per the video. Upon turning the nook, the armored car fires a number of high-caliber rounds, per The Times video. The second armored car follows go well with firing two rounds within the path of the bike owner. Next, white smoke is seen within the video.

After Russia withdrew from the area round March 30, a separate video filmed in Bucha captured a physique sporting civilian clothes that matches the bike owner’s apparel within the aerial footage mendacity beside a bicycle with a mangled leg, in keeping with the outlet.

A Times evaluation of the aerial footage decided that greater than 20 Russian army autos had been positioned close to the 2 armored-vehicles that fired. Per The Times report, the convoy was stationed close to Yablonska Street, the place greater than a dozen lifeless our bodies had been documented by The Times visible evaluation earlier this week.

