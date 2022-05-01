Russian spy plane violates Swedish air space

A Russian reconnaissance airplane briefly violated Sweden’s airspace on Friday, Swedish protection officers mentioned on Saturday, because the Scandinavian nation ponders a bid for NATO membership after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“A Russian AN-30 propeller plane violated Swedish airspace on Friday evening,” the Swedish protection ministry mentioned in a press release, including that its groups had adopted the incident and photographed it.

The ministry mentioned the airplane was flying east of Bornholm, a Danish island within the Baltic, earlier than it headed towards Swedish territory.

“It is totally unacceptable to violate Swedish airspace,” public tv SVT quoted Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist as saying.

“This action is unprofessional and given the general security situation very inappropriate. Swedish sovereignty must always be respected.”

