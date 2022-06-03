Russian state depository halts operations in euros after EU sanctions

The Russian National Settlement Depository (NSD) mentioned on Friday it suspends operations in euros because of the newest EU sanctions, calling the scenario an emergency.

The European Union has expanded sanctions in opposition to Russia and added the NSD, which Moscow deliberate to make use of to service the nation’s Eurobonds, to the record of sanctioned entities, an EU doc confirmed on Friday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned the oil sector was present process a “tectonic change,” however claimed Europe could be committing “economic suicide” with its sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine.

By in search of to section out Russian vitality provides, Europe will solely harm itself, Putin mentioned, urging state officers to make use of “ill-thought-out” strikes by the West to the nation’s benefit.

He instructed an vitality assembly that Europe would see increased vitality costs and better inflation on account of its actions.

Read extra:

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine forces Biden to rewrite US security plan

Zelenskyy says ‘victory will be ours,’ on day 100 of Russian invasion

Two Reuters journalists wounded, driver killed in Ukraine: Agency