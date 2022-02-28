Russian strategic missile forces placed on high alert after Putin order             

Russia’s protection ministry on Monday stated its strategic missile forces and Northern and Pacific fleets had been positioned on enhanced fight obligation, the Interfax information company reported, consistent with an order from President Vladimir Putin.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Putin that shifts on obligation on the command posts of the Strategic Missile Forces, the Northern and Pacific Fleets, and the Long-Range Aviation Command started to hold out fight obligation with bolstered personnel,” Interfax quoted the ministry as saying.

