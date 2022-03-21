Russian strike kills 96-year-old Holocaust survivor in Ukraine





Romanchenko’s demise was confirmed by the Buchenwald focus camp memorial institute in a series of tweets

Romanchenko survived the camps at Buchenwald, Peenemünde, Dora and Bergen-Belsen throughout World War II, the memorial mentioned, including that it was “stunned” by information of his demise.

It mentioned Romanchenko labored “intensively on the memory of Nazi crimes and was vice-president of the Buchenwald-Dora International Committee.”

The discovery of Buchenwald, on April 11, 1945, started the liberation of greater than 21,000 prisoners from one of many largest Nazi focus camps of World War II.

The official US navy account of the liberation known as the camp “a symbol of the chill-blooded cruelty of the German Nazi state,” the place hundreds of political prisoners had been starved and “others were burned, beaten, hung and shot to death.” Romanchenko’s granddaughter informed the memorial he was residing in an residence block in Kharkiv that was hit throughout a Russian assault. In 2012, Romanchenko attended an occasion commemorating the liberation of Buchenwald, the place he learn an oath dedicated to “creating a new world where peace and freedom reign,” the memorial mentioned. In 2018, a Kharkiv newspaper reported on his go to to Buchenwald on the 73rd anniversary of the camp’s liberation by US forces. “The event was attended by the last surviving Buchenwald prisoners from Ukraine and Belarus — Borys Romanchenko from Kharkiv, Oleksandr Bychok from Kyiv and Andriy Moiseenko from Minsk,” the report mentioned. Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, addressed Romanchenko’s demise on his Telegram account. “This is what they call the ‘operation of denazification,'” he mentioned, alluding to Russia’s declare that its invasion of Ukraine is designed to save lots of the nation from Nazi components. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba known as Romanchenko’s demise an “unspeakable crime” on Twitter. “Survived Hitler, murdered by Putin,” he wrote. The northeastern metropolis of Kharkiv has been topic to heavy missile and rocket assaults because the Russian invasion started however is just not but fully surrounded, Ukrainian officers mentioned Monday.









