Russian strikes hit central Ukraine city Dnipro    

Three missiles hit civilian buildings within the central Ukrainian metropolis of Dnipro on Friday, destroying a shoe manufacturing unit and killing one safety guard.

Three missiles hit an condominium constructing, a migration workplace and a council administration constructing within the Novokodatsky district, setting hearth to the manufacturing unit.

Valentin Yermolenko, public affairs officer for the regional army administration, mentioned there have been no army amenities within the space and that one individual was killed, a safety guard.

The district prosecutor has opened an investigation into the assault over the attainable violation of the legal guidelines of conflict.

Residents dwelling near the shoe manufacturing unit mentioned they heard the primary explosion simply earlier than 6:00 am (0400 GMT) and the second at 6:10 am. The third strike was additional away.

Local residents and store house owners had been working Friday to clear up damaged glass and board up the open frames as snow fell and temperatures dipped far beneath zero.

“We heard a loud explosion and the windows broke and bits of the ceiling started to fall. When there was a second one, we ran out to shelter in the metro but the entrance had also been damaged,” mentioned Svetlana Kalenecheko, who lives and works in a clinic subsequent to the shoe manufacturing unit.

“Today, we were supposed to host people who need a lot of support. We work with people with HIV and AIDS. Now we can’t help anyone.”

The home windows had additionally been blown out of a close-by kindergarten.

Mayor Boris Filativ mentioned in a video assertion that the state of affairs stays beneath management and that there are not any Russian troops within the metropolis.

Dnipro had been thought-about a secure haven, struggling few assaults since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

As a consequence, it has change into a hub for the coordination of humanitarian support and for folks fleeing extra extreme preventing within the nation’s east.

As firefighters battled the blaze within the morning, air raid sirens sounded on a number of events, forcing them to take shelter in a close-by metro station.

Sheltering within the metro, a number of generations of a household from besieged Volnovakha, a metropolis near what was the entrance line with Russian-backed separatists, mentioned they’d fled to Dnipro final week for security.

After listening to this morning’s assaults, they’re afraid to depart the underground station, and with little cash they don’t know what they are going to do now.

