Russian takeover of Chernobyl was ‘very, very dangerous’: IAEA chief Grossi

The head of the UN’s atomic watchdog on Tuesday condemned the Russian forces’ weeks-long occupation of the positioning of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear catastrophe, calling it “very, very dangerous.”

“The situation was absolutely abnormal and very, very dangerous,” International Atomic Energy Agency director basic Rafael Grossi advised reporters.

Grossi spoke as he arrived on the sarcophagus that covers the radioactive stays of reactor quantity 4 of the previous nuclear energy plant.

Russian troops took over the positioning of the world’s worst nuclear catastrophe on February 24, the primary day of its invasion of Ukraine, staying there for a number of weeks and elevating fears of nuclear leaks.

Ukrainian officers have mentioned that Russian troopers could have been uncovered to radiation after digging fortifications in “many places” on the web site and stirring up clouds of mud with armored automobiles.

On April 26, 1986, an uncontrolled nuclear chain response destroyed the reactor in an accident that was initially lined up by the Soviet authorities.

Many lots of died although the precise determine stays disputed.

Eventually, 350,000 individuals have been evacuated from a 30-kilometre (19-mile) radius across the plant, an exclusion zone that is still uninhabited, aside from some aged residents who returned regardless of an official ban.

The energy station’s three different reactors have been successively closed, with the most recent shutting off in 2000.

