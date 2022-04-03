Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry / Facebook

In a present of hospitality, Ukrainian residents within the besieged area of Kharkiv have reportedly been “treating” Russian troops native delicacies—laced with poison.

At least two troops from the third Motor Rifle Division of the Russian Federation died instantly after consuming stuffed buns served by the residents of Izium, a city about 80 miles southeast of Kharkiv, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine wrote Saturday in an announcement posted to Facebook.

Another 28 Russians are being handled in intensive care from consuming the contaminated treats. The situation of those poisoned invaders has but to be confirmed.

According to the Intelligence Directorate, a number of hundred Russian troopers have additionally suffered extreme sicknesses from consuming poisoned alcohol whereas occupying the area. Ukrainian officers stated that the Russian navy is “writing off these cases as so-called ‘non-combat losses.’”

Though Russian troops have reportedly retreated from the capital of Kyiv, The New York Times stories that rebel forces haven’t relented of their efforts to take Izium, regardless of the locals’ culinary efforts. The city, which lies alongside the jap frontline close to the Russian border, has been focused intensely because the begin of the warfare almost six weeks in the past. Control of the jap metropolis, which is about 70 miles from the Russian border, would enable Russians to strategically coordinate with forces preventing additional south within the Donbas area. This would then break up the jap entrance and isolate Ukraine’s southern forces from these preventing within the north.

Putin Stoops to Shocking New Low in Humiliating Retreat From Kyiv

The historic metropolis of Kharkiv, which lies about 25 miles from the border, has sustained a number of the most extreme preventing because the warfare started, the Times stories. In the battle to take the strategic metropolis, Russian forces have reportedly resorted to destroying it.

