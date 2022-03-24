Russian troops ‘digging in,’ establishing defensive positions in Kyiv: Pentagon

A senior US protection official mentioned Wednesday that Russian forces were “digging in” and taking extra defensive positions round Kyiv.

The official additionally revealed the US evaluation that Russian troops have been pushed again about 55 kilometers east and northeast of Ukraine’s capital during the last 24 hours.

“We’re starting to see now that they are basically digging in, and they are establishing defensive positions. So, it’s not that there’s they’re not advancing. They’re actually not trying to advance right now,” the official instructed reporters on situation of anonymity.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which Vladimir Putin ordered on Feb. 24, has thus far failed to realize the objective of capturing Kyiv and overthrowing its authorities.

But, the official mentioned that Russia is prioritizing the battle within the Donbas area, particularly in Luhansk and Donetsk. This could possibly be a part of Russia’s plan to chop off Ukrainian troops and never enable them to maneuver additional west to defend different cities, in response to the official.

The fierce resistance from the Ukrainian army and its folks was surprising by the Russians, in response to native and international officers.

Separately, the US protection official mentioned that new weapons shipments ought to arrive in Ukraine within the “next day or so.”

“We are already aggregating stocks in the United States, and we’re getting ready to ship them over there,” the official mentioned.

While the official didn’t elaborate on what particular weapons could be shipped, they mentioned Washington was targeted on offering weapons to Ukraine that “they’re using very effectively.”

The official talked about Javelins and Stingers.

This cargo is a part of a brand new, $800 million arms provide that US President Joe Biden introduced final week after Ukraine’s president gave a digital tackle to US lawmakers.

Asked if the US would deploy extra troops from the States to Europe, the official didn’t rule something out. “We’re not going to take off the table the possibility that [Secretary Austin] will flow more forces in [to Europe] from the United States or reposition from elsewhere in Europe,” the official mentioned.

As for Belarus and studies that it could deploy troops to Ukraine to help Putin, the official mentioned there have been no indications that they have been “staging or getting ready to go in.”

