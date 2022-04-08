Russian troops discussed killing Ukrainian civilians in radio transmissions intercepted by Germany, source says
The briefing was the highest merchandise on the Wednesday assembly, the supply added.
Der Spiegel reported that the BND, Germany’s overseas intelligence company, intercepted Russian radio chatter concerning the killing of civilians in Bucha, and that a few of the conversations could possibly be tied on to particular killings in Bucha which were documented since information first emerged of an obvious bloodbath there.
News of the German intelligence evaluation comes amid huge worldwide outrage over Bucha and a rising physique of proof that factors to the Russian navy’s involvement within the indiscriminate killing of civilians in Ukraine.
Germany’s overseas intelligence workplace declined to remark, and a German authorities spokesperson declined to touch upon the Der Spiegel reporting.
The German intercepts usually are not the primary audio proof that signifies Russian troops have engaged within the homicide of civilians.
On Tuesday, the Security Service of Ukraine launched a sequence of intercepted audio recordings that purport to disclose Russians receiving orders to kill civilians.
In one of many alleged intercepts, one soldier identifies what he describes as a automobile carrying two civilians.
“F**king kill them all, for f**k’s sake!” comes the reply.