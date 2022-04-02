Russian troops disperse pro-Ukraine rally in occupied town, local authorities say

Local authorities within the occupied Ukrainian city of Enerhodar stated Russian forces had violently dispersed a pro-Ukrainian rally on Saturday and detained some contributors.

Residents had gathered within the heart of the city within the south of the nation to speak and sing the Ukrainian nationwide anthem, when Russian troopers arrived and bundled some into detention vans, the native administration stated in a web-based submit.

“The occupiers are dispersing the protesters with explosions,” it stated in a separate submit on Telegram, sharing a video of what gave the impression to be a number of stun grenades touchdown in a sq. and letting off bangs and clouds of white smoke subsequent to the city’s primary cultural heart.

It additionally accused Russian forces of shelling one other a part of the city on Saturday and stated consequently 4 individuals had been wounded and had been being handled in hospital.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Reuters couldn’t instantly confirm the video or the native administration’s reviews.

Moscow denies focusing on civilians and describes its invasion of Ukraine as a “special military operation.” Ukraine and the West say it’s an unprovoked warfare of aggression.

Residents of some cities and villages seized by Russian troops since they invaded on February 24 have staged common rallies towards the occupation.

Enerhodar lies on the Dnipro river in southern Ukraine and is house to employees of the close by Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy plant, Europe’s largest, which has additionally been occupied by Russian troops.

Read extra:

Russian missiles strike several Ukrainian cities: Local officials

Russia says cooperation in space only possible after sanctions are lifted

Pope Francis for the first time implicitly criticizes Putin over Ukraine