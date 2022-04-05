Russian troops ‘killed entire families’, Zelenskyy tells UN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy advised the UN Security Council on Tuesday that the Russian army have to be dropped at justice instantly for battle crimes, accusing the Kremlin’s troops of the worst atrocities since World War II.

The Ukrainian chief made his plea through video as grisly proof continued to emerge of civilian massacres carried out by Russian forces on the outskirts of Kyiv earlier than they pulled again away from the capital.

The photos, notably from the city of Bucha, have stirred international revulsion and led to calls for for more durable sanctions and battle crime prices.

Making his first look earlier than the UN’s highest physique charged with making certain worldwide peace and safety, Zelenskyy mentioned the Russian troops are not any totally different from different terrorists just like the so-called Islamic State group.

He introduced the council with a short video that includes photos of atrocities that ended with the phrases “Stop Russian Aggression.”

Zelenskyy harassed that Bucha was just one place and that there are extra with comparable horrors, calling for a tribunal just like the one which was arrange at Nuremberg to attempt battle criminals after World War II.

The grisly scenes of battered and burned our bodies and proof that a few of the lifeless have been sure and shot within the head have led Western nations to expel dozens extra of Moscow’s diplomats and suggest additional sanctions, together with a ban on coal imports from Russia.

The head of NATO, in the meantime, warned that Russia is regrouping its forces to be able to deploy them to japanese and southern Ukraine for a “essential section of the battle” and said that more horrors may come to light as Russian troops continue to pull back in the north.

“When and if they withdraw their troops and Ukrainian troops take over, I’m afraid they will see more mass graves, more atrocities and more examples of of war crimes,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

Ukrainian officials said the bodies of at least 410 civilians have been found in towns around Kyiv that were recaptured from Russian forces and that a “torture chamber” was discovered in Bucha.

Zelenskyy told the Security Council there was “not a single crime” that Russian troops had not committed in Bucha.

“The Russian military searched for and purposefully killed anyone who served our country. They shot and killed women outside their houses when they just tried to call someone who is alive. They killed entire families, adults and children, and they tried to burn the bodies,” he said.

Police and other investigators walked the silent streets of Bucha on Tuesday, taking notes on bodies that residents showed them.

Survivors who hid in their homes during the monthlong Russian occupation of the town, many of them past middle age, wandered past charred tanks and jagged window panes with plastic bags of food and other humanitarian aid. Red Cross workers checked in on intact homes.

Journalists in the town have counted dozens of corpses in civilian clothes. Many appeared to have been shot at close range, and some had their hands bound or their flesh burned. A mass grave in a churchyard held bodies wrapped in plastic.

The Kremlin has denounced the images as fake and suggested the scenes were staged by the Ukrainians. But high-resolution satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies showed that many of the bodies had been lying in the open for weeks, during the time that Russian forces were in the town.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the images from Bucha revealed “a deliberate campaign to kill, to torture, to rape, to commit atrocities.” He said the reports of atrocities were “more than credible,” and that the US and different international locations will search to carry the culprits accountable.

As Western leaders condemned the killings in Bucha, Italy, Spain and Denmark expelled dozens of Russian diplomats on Tuesday, following strikes by Germany and France. Hundreds of Russian diplomats have been despatched residence for the reason that begin of the invasion, many accused of being spies.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov known as the expulsions a “short-sighted” measure that might complicate communication and warned they’d be met with “reciprocal steps”.

In one other present of help, the European Union’s govt department proposed a ban on coal imports from Russia, in what can be the primary sanctions from the bloc focusing on the nation’s profitable vitality business over the battle. That coal imports quantity to an estimated €4 billion per yr.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen denounced Moscow’s “heinous crimes” round Kyiv.

The 27-nation EU has been a steadfast backer of Ukraine for the reason that Russian invasion started on 24 February and has already pushed by means of 4 rounds of sanctions — however Ukrainian officers have requested for extra.