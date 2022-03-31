Russian troops not withdrawing but regrouping in Ukraine, NATO says

Russian forces in Ukraine should not withdrawing however regrouping, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg mentioned on Thursday, commenting on Moscow’s bulletins a couple of cutting down of army operations round Kyiv.

Stoltenberg additionally mentioned the alliance has but to be satisfied that Russia was negotiating in good religion in peace talks in Istanbul as a result of Moscow’s army goal since launching its invasion of Ukraine has not modified.

“According to our intelligence, Russian units are not withdrawing but repositioning. Russia is trying to regroup, resupply and reinforce its offensive in the Donbas region,” Stoltenberg advised reporters in Brussels.

Moscow says it is now focusing on “liberating” the Donbas region – two southeastern provinces partly managed by separatists Russia has backed since 2014.

“At the same time, Russia maintains pressure on Kyiv and other cities. So we can expect additional offensive actions, bringing even more suffering.”

Russia says it launched a “special military operation” to disarm and “de-nazify” its neighbor, and that the mission goes to plan.

“We have no real change in the real Russian objective… they continue to pursue a military outcome,” Stoltenberg mentioned.

He additionally mentioned NATO allies would proceed to supply weapons to Ukraine for as an extended as essential.

