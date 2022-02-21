Russian troops will return to permanent bases when ‘objective need’ arises: Belarus

Russian armed forces will return to their everlasting bases when an “objective need” to take action arises, the Belarusian protection ministry mentioned on Monday.

Western powers are on edge over a Russian troop buildup close to Ukraine, and Belarus on Sunday that joint army drills with Russia going down in Belarus could be prolonged.

The ministry mentioned on Monday the troop withdrawal would rely to a big extent on a pullback of NATO forces from close to the borders of Belarus and Russia.

