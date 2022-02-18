Russian-US diplomacy stalls, with a shelled Ukrainian kindergarten a stark reminder of the lives at stake







Thankfully, the shell that hit the Stanytsia Luhanska college took no lives. But they have been a reminder of the very actual stakes for folks residing close to the Line of Contact that separates Ukrainian authorities forces from Russian-backed separatists.

For weeks, world leaders have been shuttling backwards and forwards to satisfy Russian President Vladimir Putin and making high-level cellphone calls to attempt to put the brakes on a confrontation between Russia and the West over the Ukraine disaster.

Yet in Moscow as we speak, there’s been no indicators of a breakthrough, however a transparent ratcheting up of pressure. On Thursday afternoon native time, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan paid a go to to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the place he obtained a long-awaited response from the Russian authorities to a written doc delivered to Russia three weeks earlier.

The doc made clear that the Russians laid full blame on the US and its allies for stoking the Ukraine disaster, at the same time as proof continues to mount of that as many as 150,000 Russian troops are arrayed round Ukraine’s borders.

“There is no plan for a ‘Russian invasion’ of Ukraine, as the U.S. and its allies have been alleging at the official level since last Autumn,” the doc, launched by Russian state information company RIA-Novosti stated. “Therefore, claims about ‘Russian culpability for the escalation’ cannot be interpreted as anything other than an attempt to pressure and devalue Russian offers of security guarantees.” At about the identical time, the US State Department confirmed Russia had expelled the second-most senior diplomat on the US diplomatic mission in Moscow, a transfer that US President Joe Biden’s administration called an “escalatory” step. That escalation has clearly been incremental: A senior State Department official stated that Bart Gorman, the US deputy chief of mission in Moscow was formally expelled by Moscow earlier this 12 months, given two weeks to depart and left Moscow final week. So the place does that depart diplomacy? It’s nonetheless not totally useless. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met on Thursday along with his Italian counterpart, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. Lavrov primarily laid out the identical criticism that was within the written reply delivered to the US: The Americans and NATO have ignored Russia’s core safety issues, he stated, and not one of the secondary points — on the technical particulars of arms management, as an illustration — might be resolved “until we agree on our key positions.” And on these key positions, significantly relating to the difficulty of who can be a part of NATO, Russia and the West stay very, very far aside.





