Russian Warship Chases Off US Submarine Near Pacific Islands

Moscow:

A Russian anti-submarine destroyer chased off a US submarine close to the Kuril Islands, forcing it to depart the nation’s territorial waters, Moscow stated Saturday, amid rising tensions over Ukraine.

The US navy nonetheless denied the account.

Russia’s defence ministry stated that in deliberate navy drills the Marshal Shaposhnikov destroyer had detected a US Navy Virginia-class submarine in Russian territorial waters close to the Kuril Islands within the northern Pacific.

When the submarine ignored calls for to floor, the crew of the frigate “used appropriate means” and the US submarine left at full pace, the ministry stated, with out offering additional particulars.

The ministry stated it had summoned the US defence attache in Moscow over the incident.

“In connection with the violation by the US Navy submarine of the state border of the Russian Federation, the defence attache at the US embassy in Moscow was summoned to the Russian defence ministry”, the defence ministry stated.

The assertion from the US navy, nonetheless, stated: “There is no truth to the Russian claims of our operations in their territorial waters.”

Captain Kyle Raines, spokesman for the US Indo-Pacific Command, stated he wouldn’t touch upon the exact areas of US submarines.

But he added: “We do fly, sail, and operate safely in international waters.”

The Kurils, which lie north of Japan’s Hokkaido island, have been managed by Moscow since they have been seized by Soviet troops within the waning days of World War II.

The alleged incident came about close to the Kuril island of Urup, which is managed by Russia.

It comes amid rising tensions between Russia and the West which have seen Moscow encompass Ukraine on three sides with greater than 100,000 troops.

Washington has warned that an all-out invasion might start “any day”.

Russian chief Vladimir Putin on Saturday condemned such claims as a “provocation”.

