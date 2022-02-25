Russians chase Ukraine girls on Tinder

As Russian invades Ukraine, Russian troopers are on the lookout for love – turning to Tinder and sending flirty requests to Ukrainian ladies.

Russian troopers started bombarding Ukraine yesterday — with Tinder messages on the lookout for love.

Ukrainian ladies in second metropolis Kharkiv — simply 20 miles (32 km) from tyrannical Vladimir Putin’s huge invasion drive — have been shocked by a salvo of admirers in uniform.

Hunky Russian troops referred to as Andrei, Alexander, Gregory, Michail and a bearded Chechen fighter nicknamed “Black” have been amongst dozens whose profiles popped up, The US Sun stories.

And they seemed sure to get a rocket from Red Army commanders final night time after giving freely their place and posting footage of their uniforms in flirty messages.

Dasha Synelnikova’s cellphone lit up with snaps of dozens of randy Russians when she set her location to Kharkiv on Tinder yesterday.

The troopers are believed to have come into vary after the Russian President’s commanders ordered an enormous inflow of tanks and troops inside hanging distance of town.

Video producer Dasha, 33, advised The Sun she lives in Kyiv however modified her location settings to Kharkiv after a good friend advised her there have been Russian troops throughout Tinder.

“And I couldn’t believe my eyes when they popped up trying to look tough and cool,” she mentioned.

“One muscular guy posed up trying to look sexy in bed posing with his pistol.

“Another was in full Russian combat gear and others just showed off in tight stripy vests.

“I didn’t find any of them attractive and would never consider sleeping with the enemy.

“I automatically swiped left to reject them, but there were so many I got curious and got into a message exchange.

“It was funny but scary at the same time, knowing that they were so close.”

Dasha swapped messages with 31-year-old Andrei — who posed clutching his Kalashnikov rifle in full fight gear and helmet.

This is the way it went:

Dasha: “Where are you? Are you in Kharkiv?

Andrei: “Of course I am not in Kharkiv but I am close — 80km.”

Dasha: “Do you have any plans to visit us?”

Andrei: “I would come with pleasure but Russian guys have not been welcome in Ukraine since 2014 [when pro Russian forces seized Donbas and annexed Crimea].

Dasha: “What do you do?”

Andrei: “I was born in Belgorod and was an engineer before 2014 and visited Kharkiv quite a lot and loved it there so much I wanted to buy a flat. I love travel to Asia, particularly Thailand. But now it’s a difficult time. I wanted to travel to Europe but getting a visa is difficult because no one likes Russia right now.”

When Dasha requested outright whether or not Andrei was a Russian soldier, he replied with a cheeky “gif” video of Hollywood star Jim Carrey, as if to say: “Oops!”

In the area of 1 hour, Dasha’s Tinder trawl unearthed a gradual stream of Russian admirers, all showing to be amongst Putin’s drive massing north of Kharkiv.

Ukrainian army intelligence mentioned final night time that the sheer quantity of troops there pointed to an assault on town within the coming hours.

Soldiers on the lookout for love included bearded “Black” — a 33-year-old Chechen fighter who posted a snap of himself in mattress clutching a pistol — and one other cuddling a kitten.

Alexander, 29, posed in a beret along with his sun shades tucked in his tight blue and white striped vest.

Uniformed Gregory, 25, appeared eager to indicate off his army watch in one other snap.

Another Russian was Alexander, 31 — a doable Russian spy. He revealed he was working within the “Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.”

“These guys are just the same as anyone else on Tinder — they want love or companionship,” Dasha mentioned.

“So it’s kind of hard to imagine that they could be coming here to attack us. I hope it won’t happen.”

Russian models have been ordered to modify off cell phones in preparation for an invasion, it has emerged.

Advanced models of the first and 2nd Army Corps are mentioned to have obtained the order.

This article initially appeared in The US Sun and was reproduced with permission.