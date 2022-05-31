Russians control ‘half’ of Severodonetsk in east: Ukraine

Russian forces management half of the east Ukraine metropolis of Severodonetsk, a Ukrainian navy official stated Tuesday, as Moscow’s military continues an unrelenting push deeper into the Donbas area.

“Unfortunately, the frontline divides the city in half. But the city is still defending itself, the city is still Ukrainian, our soldiers are defending it,” stated Oleksandr Stryuk, head of the town’s navy and civil administration, stated in a stay broadcast.

After failing to seize the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, within the early phases of the battle, Russia has shifted its focus to the jap Donbas area and is making an attempt to consolidate areas below its management.

Luhansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday earlier described the scenario in Severodonetsk as “extremely complicated” conceding that elements of the town had been managed by Russian forces.

He stated Ukrainian forces nonetheless retained some areas throughout the east Ukraine industrial metropolis and that they had been making it unimaginable for Moscow’s troops to “move freely through the city.”

Gaiday additionally claimed “the enemy is planning an operation to clear the surrounding villages.”

Severodonetsk, which had a pre-war inhabitants of round 100,000 folks, is considered one of a number of necessary city hubs that lie on Russia’s path to capturing all the Luhansk area and east Ukraine’s de-facto administrative middle, Kramatorsk.

