Russians fleeing Putin need our help

Eugene Rumer is the director of the Russia and Eurasia Program on the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He left the Soviet Union in 1977.

In most areas, the West has come along with exceptional velocity and cohesion in a time of disaster. It has imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia for its barbaric assault on Ukraine. It has been equally resolute in its assist for Kyiv, with weapons, provides and billions of {dollars} flowing to assist the nation’s struggle in opposition to its aggressor and relieve the struggling of thousands and thousands of refugees and displaced individuals.

In this outpouring of compassion and generosity, nevertheless, one group fleeing Russian President Vladmir Putin’s murderous regime has been largely ignored: Russians who can now not dwell by their governments’ lies and have taken the fateful step of leaving their nation. They want and deserve our assist too. Urgently.

The Russians fleeing Putin’s regime are among the many most artistic, vibrant and independent-minded members of their nation’s society. Not all of them can have the exceptional braveness of Alexei Navalny — the corruption fighter and Putin critic simply sentenced to one more fabricated lengthy jail time period — however many assist him, have taken half in protests, and now discover themselves at risk of being persecuted by a regime that’s implementing ever extra vicious measures to suppress civic and political exercise.

The Russian president’s rants about the nation’s inner enemies, traitors, “fifth columnists” and the necessity for society to cleanse itself imply that refugees from his regime could not be capable to return dwelling for years, presumably a long time. They might want to construct new lives wherever they discover themselves, and the West ought to welcome them.

During the Cold War, refugees from behind the Iron Curtain had been welcome within the West. They obtained monetary help, help with resettlement of their new homelands and residence and work permits. As they discovered new properties of their adopted nations, they gave again to them. Just consider ballet nice Mikhail Baryshnikov, Nobel laureate poet Joseph Brodsky or Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

There are few dependable statistics on the variety of Russians who’ve left their nation in current weeks. Various estimates put the quantity at 30,000 in Georgia, 14,000 in Turkey, tens of thousands extra in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia. The precise numbers are likely to be a lot greater. These nations are already dealing with the fast fallout from the conflict in Ukraine — with greater meals and vitality costs — and have few, if any sources to assist refugees from Russia.

Europe, nevertheless, has lengthy been the refuge for dissidents fleeing Russia, escaping persecution by czars, communists and Putin’s strongmen. Yet as the Russian chief’s battalion tactical teams rolled into Ukraine and artillery shells exploded in Kharkiv, Kyiv and Mariupol, Russia’s ties to Europe had been being reduce.

Most airways have now cancelled flights to and from Russia. Those who’re capable of leave the nation for the handful of locations nonetheless open to them — Turkey, Israel, a number of capitals of former Soviet states — are leaving with solely what they will match in a suitcase. Many are harassed by Russian border guards, and a few, unable to get a aircraft or prepare ticket overseas, are crossing the border on foot wherever they will.

These exiles want to search out new properties, and new methods to assist themselves. But foreign money controls imposed by the Russian authorities have reduce off their entry to their financial savings and different sources of assist. And now that the Russian banking system has largely been put off-limits by Western sanctions, their bank cards, issued by banks in Russia, no longer work overseas.

Thus far, senior U.S. officials have spoken eloquently concerning the need to distinguish between Putin’s regime and Russians themselves. But as anti-Russia sentiments run excessive in lots of nations, and a few Russian exiles are ostracized merely for talking Russian, it’s particularly vital for Western leaders to proceed emphasizing that they don’t contemplate Putin’s conflict to be “the Russian people’s war.”

In threatening Russia’s greatest and brightest with persecution, Putin is is shutting the door on a future in their very own nation. In addition to welcoming Ukrainian refugees, allies on each side of the Atlantic ought to open their doorways to these fleeing from Putin and assist them resettle. What higher solution to show our understanding and present assist for individuals who refuse to dwell by Putin’s lies than by welcoming them?