Russians have $3 billion in assets in Bahamas, central bank says

Financial establishments within the Bahamas have round $3 billion in

property whose homeowners are linked to Russia, the Caribbean nation’s

central financial institution mentioned, Trend stories citing Reuters.

The Bahamas on March 12 ordered a halt all transactions with

Russian entities which have been put below sanction by Western

nations.

The central financial institution discovered $420 million in deposits and $2.5 billion

in custody or belief property “with final useful homeowners from or

related to Russia” in Bahamian monetary establishments which might be

licensed to serve overseas purchasers.

Those figures apply solely to the worldwide banking and belief

sector, which serve purchasers outdoors the nation, and don’t embrace

any Russian property that may very well be held in Bahamian banks that serve

the native inhabitants, the central financial institution mentioned.

It didn’t say what portion of these property had been held by

Russians below sanction.