Russians have $3 billion in assets in Bahamas, central bank says
Financial establishments within the Bahamas have round $3 billion in
property whose homeowners are linked to Russia, the Caribbean nation’s
central financial institution mentioned, Trend stories citing Reuters.
The Bahamas on March 12 ordered a halt all transactions with
Russian entities which have been put below sanction by Western
nations.
The central financial institution discovered $420 million in deposits and $2.5 billion
in custody or belief property “with final useful homeowners from or
related to Russia” in Bahamian monetary establishments which might be
licensed to serve overseas purchasers.
Those figures apply solely to the worldwide banking and belief
sector, which serve purchasers outdoors the nation, and don’t embrace
any Russian property that may very well be held in Bahamian banks that serve
the native inhabitants, the central financial institution mentioned.
It didn’t say what portion of these property had been held by
Russians below sanction.