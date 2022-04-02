Russians ‘have advantage in east and south’ over Ukrainian forces

The Director of the UK’s intelligence, cyber and safety company claimed that Moscow’s navy command was descending into “chaos”, as its floor offensive appeared to sluggish.

However, the Pentagon and NATO insist that Russian forces are regrouping within the east, quite than withdrawing from the north.

To inform us extra in regards to the state-of-play in Ukraine, Euronews was joined by Bill Roggio, Senior Fellow on the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

Despite Ukrainian successes within the north, he mentioned the Russians have been regrouping.

The preventing within the east and south of Ukraine was being ignored, he added, but the Russians have the benefit in what is essential strategic territory and threaten to encircle Ukrainian forces alongside the road of the Donbas.

Watch the interview with Bill Roggio within the video participant above.