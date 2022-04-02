Russians head to Georgia as tensions back home increase

Hundreds of Russian residents have arrived in Georgia because the starting of the conflict in Ukraine with the intention of staying in Tbilisi.

“I decided to stay here, until something changes,” one man explained. “I was here last month, before all that unpleasant mess. I don’t want to be in the country which rages a war that is why I arrived.”

Another tells Euronews he plans to remain for some time. “I don’t know the way lengthy I’ll keep right here, however this 12 months I positively will [stay here], Some months, a 12 months, perhaps much more.”

There are no major problems booking hotels but apartments are harder to come by.

Since mid-March more than 30,000 Russians arrived in the country and more than 12,500 are still there.

Lasha Dzebisashvili is a Professor at the University of Georgia and says the numbers create some tension.

“During your entire month you could have a ten-fold enhance of Russians arriving in Georgia,” he explains.

“It causes some suspicion, whether or not these are actual refugees or politically pushed out from Russia as they attempt to save their companies and so on.

“Or whether these are so called subversive elements who have some special purpose in Georgia.”

Georgian safety businesses concern some Russian paramilitary teams could arrive.