Russians in Paris fear retaliation for war, others defiant

PARIS — From Lenin to Turgenev, Paris has been the adopted dwelling of numerous well-known Russians, usually lured by the town’s free and revolutionary spirit.

But since Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, the City of Light has turn out to be a hostile floor for Russian residents.

Whether or not they help Russian President Vladimir Putin, many admit that the conflict in Ukraine has turn out to be an more and more sore topic in France and so they worry changing into targets of retaliation amid rising anti-Russia sentiment.

“There are people who feel ashamed of being Russians here,” stated Irina Krivova, the administrator of the Alye Parussa Franco-Russian faculty in Paris. “But people must be careful to not mix up Russia, Russian culture and Russian leaders.”

Last week, an unidentified particular person lobbed a Molotov cocktail on the gates of the Russian House of Science and Culture, a significant cultural establishment within the French capital that promotes Franco-Russian ties. There have been no casualties, however the incident prompted the Russian overseas affairs ministry to “demand that the French authorities ensure the proper security of our official institutions.”

A couple of days earlier, anti-Putin graffiti, together with calling the Russian chief a “pig,” lined a wall of the opulent, Kremlin-sponsored, Russian Cathédrale de la Sainte-Trinité in central Paris. On Monday, an indication on the constructing’s predominant entrance stated occasions on the church and cultural heart have been “temporarily suspended for administrative reasons,” although a French police automotive was stationed close by and a safety guard admitted that it was closed “because of the war [in Ukraine].”

Such acts of vandalism provoked unease among the many many Russian residents in a rustic that has historically welcomed them, notably after the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution. Today, there are as much as 200,000 Russians residing in France, in keeping with Russian consular estimates, together with “tens of thousands” in Paris – making it one of many largest Russian diasporas in Western Europe.

There are additionally numerous associations selling ties between France and Russia, together with the Friends of Leo Tolstoy and the Franco-Russian Lawyers Association. Paul Leboulanger, a former journalism pupil, even created an internet site referred to as “L’Ours Magazine” — The Bear — that includes profiles of Russians in France and cultural occasions linked to Russia to “show what Russians do in France,” and “satisfy all those many people in France who are interested in Russia,” he stated.

Many on this Russian diaspora, together with retailer homeowners and the town’s Russian Orthodox group, admit they’ve needed to defend themselves in opposition to insults usually directed in opposition to Putin. Those who help the Russian president say they endure from a cussed lack of information amongst each French and Russians who’re victims, they are saying, of Western disinformation.

“Since the first day of the war, I take medicines to calm my nerves,” stated Marina, who owns La Troïka Russian grocery retailer. “This war does not reflect the Russian nation, it is not Russian literature, it is a crazy person who is doing this,” she stated tearfully.

Marina stated a “Frenchman” got here into her store days after the conflict started and stated she “should be ashamed to be Russian.” She stated she replied that she was “not pro-Putin and he ended up apologizing.”

“Both my mother and grandmother were born in Kharkiv,” she continued, referring to the japanese Ukrainian metropolis that has suffered repeated shelling by Russian forces. “We, Russians and Ukrainians, are all friends,” she added.

Extra safety

After studying concerning the anti-Putin graffiti on the Russian cathedral, Nicolas Lopoukhine employed a safety guard to maintain watch exterior the Russian Orthodox church of Notre Dame de la Dormition in Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois, close to Paris, the place he works as treasurer. Lopoukhine, who can be treasurer for the archbishop’s workplace of Orthodox Churches of Russian Tradition in Western Europe, later dismissed the guard as there was “no evidence of any animosity against us,” he stated.

But he acknowledged that the conflict in Ukraine had turn out to be “a thorny issue” for his group. “In the archbishop’s palace, there are different sensitivities,” Lopoukhine stated. “Our archbishop rose up against the war … but we also have people who are very attached to the Russian nation, to the Russian president and to the patriarch [the head of the Russian Orthodox church].”

The conflict can be making life uncomfortable for many who again Putin and for many who work to advertise Russian tradition in France.

Anna Kouzin, a 65-year-old antiquarian, defends Putin and says French individuals are “victims of Western disinformation.”

“I’m disappointed, what I hear on TV here are lies,” Kouzin stated. “The war is between Russia and the United States,” and “Ukraine depends on the U.S.,” including that Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy “does whatever the U.S. asks him to do.”

But her views, she stated, have created such unease and misapprehension that she has give up work for some time to keep away from arguing along with her colleagues.

“A colleague told me that Putin was Hitler, that it was like fascism, that Russia is guilty,” Kouzin stated. “I decided to stop working for two months.”