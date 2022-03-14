Russians living in Ukraine on their ‘rage, shame & terrible emptiness’

Andrey Sidorkine needs to enlist in Ukraine to assist fend off the Russian invasion, however each time he tries to enroll, he will get rejected.

The cause? He’s Russian.

“I have already gone to the military enlistment office five times, but they sent me back precisely because I have a Russian passport,” mentioned Sidorkine, a resident of Kyiv. “I tried to somehow get through in another way and I went to Azov, but so far, to no avail.”

Sidorkine is one in every of a number of Russian residents resident in Ukraine who’re keen to take up arms in opposition to their former dwelling. For many, Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine has introduced heartbreaking penalties as they watch their nation of origin remodel into an enemy.

As he cannot enlist, Sidorkine has as a substitute taken to making ready Molotov cocktails with different volunteers.

“If this happens, God forbid, that Russian troops enter here [Kyiv], I would like to meet them with weapons in my hands, and not empty-handed,” he mentioned.

There had been almost 175,000 Russians dwelling in Ukraine with a residence allow on the finish of January, in accordance with Ukraine’s State Migration Service, with many extra possible dwelling there illegally as a result of lack of visa regime between the 2 international locations.

And whereas some, like Sidorkine, are ready to defend their new dwelling if want be, others really feel extra torn.

Maria Trouchnikova, a 43-year-old English instructor who has lived in Ukraine for 20 years, says she is experiencing an identification disaster.

“Shame, rage, pride for Ukraine, there is all of that in me,” she mentioned, including that she feels “a terrible emptiness instead of nationality”.

Sasha Alekseyeva, who now lives in Lviv, really feels safer in Ukraine than in Russia, the place she says a “different war” is being waged.

“We are certainly much worse here now physically and mentally than many people in Russia,” she mentioned. “But at least there are some prospects here, while in Russia there are not.”

Alekseyeva says she regrets “collaborating” with sure Russian corporations in her position as an IT specialist, however in the end she’s not ashamed of her origins.

The similar cannot be mentioned for Galina Jabina, who mentioned she was “ashamed to be Russian” as she heard the bombs falling on the town of Kharkiv in jap Ukraine.

“I was very angry, ready to throw myself on a tank with my bare hands, but there were no tanks, just air strikes,” she mentioned.

A way of disgrace has additionally precipitated her and others to sever ties along with her household again in Russia.

“I hardly talk to anyone anymore,” she mentioned. “My friends bury their heads in the sand, my family invites me to go back to Russia and they don’t understand why I don’t.”

Yulia Kutsenko, founding father of a kindergarten in Kyiv, says her mom and sisters in Moscow assist Ukraine however she will’t perceive why they are not doing something about it – regardless of the hazards of protesting in opposition to the Putin regime.

“I am very afraid for them, but I would still like them to go out on the streets,” she mentioned, including that she now feels Ukrainian and considers Russia “an enemy”.

Sidorkine goes one step additional: he hopes for Russia’s collapse.

“It would be convenient to say that only Putin is guilty” for having ordered the invasion of Ukraine, however “that’s not true”, he mentioned. “We have to dismantle this imperial myth of Russia.”