Russian troops within the occupied metropolis of Melitopol have stolen all of the gear from a farm gear dealership – and shipped it to Chechnya, in response to a Ukrainian businessman within the space.

But after a journey of greater than 700 miles, the thieves had been unable to make use of any of the gear – as a result of it had been locked remotely.

Over the previous few weeks there’s been a rising variety of experiences of Russian troops stealing farm gear, grain and even constructing supplies – past widespread looting of residences. But the removing of worthwhile agricultural gear from a John Deere dealership in Melitopol speaks to an more and more organized operation, one which even makes use of Russian army transport as a part of the heist.

CNN has discovered that the gear was faraway from an Agrotek dealership in Melitopol, which has been occupied by Russian forces since early March. Altogether it’s valued at practically $5 million. The mix harvesters alone are price $300,000 every.

CNN just isn’t naming a contact in Melitopol conversant in the main points of the case for their very own security.

The contact mentioned the method started with the seizure of two mix harvesters, a tractor and a seeder. Over the following few weeks, all the things else was eliminated: in all 27 items of farm equipment. One of the flat-bed vehicles used, and caught on digital camera, had a white “Z” painted on it and seemed to be a army truck.

The contact mentioned there have been rival teams of Russian troops: some would come within the morning and a few within the night.

Some of the equipment was taken to a close-by village, however a few of it launched into an extended overland journey to Chechnya greater than 700 miles away. The sophistication of the equipment, that are outfitted with GPS, meant that its journey may very well be tracked. It was final tracked to the village of Zakhan Yurt in Chechnya.

The gear ferried to Chechnya, which included mix harvesters – will also be managed remotely. “When the invaders drove the stolen harvesters to Chechnya, they realized that they could not even turn them on, because the harvesters were locked remotely,” the contact mentioned.

The gear now seems to be languishing at a farm close to Grozny. But the contact mentioned that “it seems that the hijackers have found consultants in Russia who are trying to bypass the protection.”

“Even if they sell harvesters for spare parts, they will earn some money,” the contact mentioned.

Other sources within the Melitopol area say theft by Russian army items has prolonged to grain held in silos, in a area that produces a whole lot of hundreds of tonnes of crops a yr.

One supply instructed CNN that “the occupiers are offering local farmers to share their profits 50% to 50%.” But the farmers making an attempt to work in areas occupied by Russian troops are unable to maneuver their produce.

“Not a single elevator works. None of the ports are working. You won’t take this grain from the occupied territory anyplace. “

So Russian forces are merely taking the grain, the supply mentioned. “They steal it, take it to Crimea and that’s it.”

Last week the mayor of Melitopol posted a video displaying a convoy of vehicles leaving Melitopol allegedly loaded with grain.

“We have clear evidence that they unloaded grain from the Melitopol city elevator. They robbed the elevator along with private farms,” the mayor instructed CNN.