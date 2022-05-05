Russians steal vast amounts of Ukrainian grain and equipment, threatening this year’s harvest

The actions of the Russian forces could threaten the harvest this 12 months in one of many world’s most necessary grain-producing international locations. The volumes concerned are stated to be enormous.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry stated Thursday an estimated 400,000 tons of grain had been stolen so far.

Farmers and others in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia have supplied CNN with particulars of a number of thefts.

In late April, Russian troopers eliminated 1,500 tons of grain from storage models often known as elevators within the Kherson village of Mala Lepetykha, utilizing vans with Crimean quantity plates. The subsequent day, those self same vans — 35 in all – returned and emptied massive storage models often known as grain silos at close by Novorajsk throughout the river Dnieper.

In Melitopol, an occupied metropolis in Zaporizhzhia area, Mayor Ivan Fedorov shared a video with CNN that confirmed vans — a number of bearing the “Z” signal of the Russian navy — carrying grain in the direction of Crimea. The primary elevator within the metropolis had been emptied

A invaluable commodity, looted on an ‘overwhelming scale’

Fedorov instructed CNN that the Russians “went around all the villages, every yard and looked for agricultural machinery, for grain, which they subsequently looted.”

“Chechen soldiers, fighting for Russia, act like criminals in the 1990s. First they offer to buy grain for a ridiculously low price. But if you don’t agree, they take everything from you for nothing.

“The scale of looting is just overwhelming,” he stated.

Agrarian Minister Mykola Solsky stated a surge in thefts from farms had occurred within the final two weeks. Ukrainian officers say that occupying forces have warned farmers and companies that in the event that they report thefts to the police they and their households can be at risk.

For the occupiers, grain is a horny commodity. The worth of wheat is about $400 a ton on world markets and has moved sharply larger this 12 months. It’s troublesome to hint its origins and will be simply shipped.

Nivievskyi says international locations within the Middle East are comfortable to purchase Russian wheat, which they get at a 20% low cost, and do not care whether or not it is actually from Ukraine.

Echoes from one other darkish interval in Ukraine’s historical past

For Ukrainians, the seizure of grain recollects a darkish interval of their historical past, when Stalin forcibly eliminated meals shares from Ukrainian peasants within the Thirties, resulting in the deaths of thousands and thousands of individuals. Known as Holodomor (to kill by hunger) it’s thought-about an act of genocide by many Ukrainians.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Administration, Serhiy Hayday, says the Russians’ purpose is one other Holodomor.

The Russians now occupy about 90% of Luhansk’s farmland and have taken about 100,000 tons of grain from the area, he estimates.

Much of what they’ve not stolen has been destroyed. CNN spoke to Anatoliy Detochka, owner of Golden Agro, whose grain storage complex near Rubizhne was destroyed on April 14. It burned for 2 weeks

The silo was only built two years ago at a cost of $5 million. Detochka told CNN when it was hit it contained about 17,000 tons of wheat and about 8,500 tons of sunflower seeds, worth altogether $13 million.

He is sure it was deliberately targeted because there are no other buildings in the area.

Detochka said at least two other elevators in the area were hit. CNN has obtained video of another grain silo being bombarded in Sylnelkove in Dnipro.

Hayday says there was no sowing in Luhansk this spring “as a result of the Russians aren’t . Why, in the event you can rob and safe your self for a number of years to return?”

“If they know their grain goes to be seized, farmers could nicely say: ‘Here are the keys to the tractor, go acquire the harvest your self, if you’d like,'” says Agrarian Policy minister Solsky.

One official said that the Russians had only allowed farmers to sow in Kherson if they agreed to surrender 70% of the harvest for nothing. Most farmers had refused.

The threat of hunger and bankruptcy

Trofimtseva said she had similar stories from Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. She said she heard that Russians were “proposing they might purchase for 10% of the actual worth. And if you don’t agree, then they’ll expropriate it at no cost. This is just not remoted circumstances. This is a system.”

The theft of grain on such a huge scale — combined with the dislocation of war — could affect world markets. Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, said: “If we don’t harvest (the) subsequent crop, the impact of starvation will be important. And the principle export route is ports that are at present blocked.”

Oleg Nivievskyi at the Kyiv School of Economics told CNN that the real risk is over years not months. Farmers are losing money and may go bankrupt, he says.

“Even if these areas are liberated tomorrow, it can take time to restart the manufacturing cycle,” perhaps two to three years. Buying fertilizer and equipment and hiring workers would be tough for farmers who have been cleaned out by the Russians — because their grain is their working capital for the next season.”

Detochka, the proprietor of the Rubizhne silo, agreed. “We mainly worked for export. Producers were waiting for good prices, waiting for spring, because a significant part of grain production is sold usually in spring.

“Today, virtually all elevators in Ukraine are full as a result of cannot promote these merchandise anyplace.”

The stolen harvesters

CNN has previously reported on the theft of farm equipment, including sowers and harvesters, from a John Deere dealership in the city of Melitopol.

Video and images obtained by CNN since shows the equipment being loaded on flat-bed trucks for a 1,126 kilometer (720 mile) journey to Chechnya.

Video footage shared with CNN seems to indicate a convoy of stolen farm gear leaving Melitopol in March.

Olga Trofimtseva, a former agriculture minister in Ukraine, stated she’d been instructed of comparable thefts in Donetsk and Kharkiv. “Their equipment was simply stolen and pulled across the border — new tractors, harvesters. Unfortunately, this is their system.”

Further south, Vasiliy Tsvigun, noticed a long time of labor build up his farm at Myrne in Zaporizhia worn out. Tsvigun endured threats and theft in early March, however determined to remain on his farm whilst Russian forces closed in.

When they arrived, “they fired a burst from a machine gun above my head,” he stated. “They threw me to the ground and took away our generator.”

Tsvigun stated Russian forces have been quickly again and held him at gunpoint as they pillaged the home. After he escaped to Ukrainian-held territory, locals instructed him that each one the fertilizer had been stolen in addition to British-made agricultural loaders. He was capable of monitor the lengthy journey of one among them to Kursk in Russia, utilizing GPS, he instructed CNN.

“They took away a new harvester, which was recently delivered to us. They took away the sowing complex, a large and expensive machine. And they overturned one of the tractors, driving around drunk. Now it’s lying in a ditch.” Tsvigun stated.

As for his grain — 2,000 tons of it — Tsvigun stated “most likely, they took it too. But about the harvesters, this is already a fact.”

“Russians live there now,” Vasiliy stated with a tone of resignation. “Nobody can go there anymore.

“What they’ve already stolen price round $2 million. Not counting the grain, not counting the buildings.”

Now that Ukrainian ports like Odesa are essentially closed to merchant traffic, farmers in areas still controlled by Ukraine face a logjam in exporting their grain.

There is a glimmer of hope. Some grain is now going by rail to Romania. At the end of April a freighter — the Unity N — left the Romanian port of Constanta, according to shipping sources, laden with 71,000 tons of Ukrainian grain.

CNN has learned that Romania is prepared to invest in railway improvements along the route and has issued a tender for the work. But exporting grain to the rest of Europe by rail is not easy because the rail networks have different track gauges, meaning not all trains can run on all railway lines.

In the meantime, many of Ukraine’s farmers face a bleak future, as do their consumers.

In Luhansk, “There is not any bread now and it isn’t anticipated sooner or later,” says Hayday, recalling Holodomor. “The Russians will go away Ukrainians within the occupied territories on the point of hunger.”

But Vasiliy Tsvigun, whose years of work have been ruined, isn’t thinking about his farm. “The primary factor now’s the victory of Ukraine.

“There will be a victory — we will rebuild everything.”