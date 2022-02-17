Russia’s claim that it was pulling troops back from Ukraine is ‘false,’ official says

toggle caption Aris Messinis/AFP by way of Getty Images

Aris Messinis/AFP by way of Getty Images

Russia’s current declare that it was starting to drag again some troops from Ukraine’s border is “false,” a senior administration official informed reporters in a background briefing Wednesday.

“In fact,” the official stated, “we have now confirmed that in the last several days, Russia has increased its troop presence along the Ukrainian border by as many as 7,000 troops, with some arriving as recently as today.”

That echoes a report earlier within the day from Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who warned that the United States ought to stay skeptical of Russia’s claims.

“Unfortunately there’s a difference between what Russia says and what it does, and what we’re seeing is no meaningful pullback,” Blinken stated in an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America.

Speaking on Tuesday, President Biden stated that Russia had “more than 150,000 troops encircling Ukraine and Belarus and along Ukraine’s border.”

“An invasion,” Biden stated, “remains distinctly possible.”

The official on Wednesday added that regardless of Russia saying it is interested by diplomacy, “Every indication we have now is they mean only to publicly offer to talk and make claims about de-escalation while privately mobilizing for war.”

The official reiterated that the Biden administration would welcome diplomacy and steps to de-escalate the battle, however supplied the stark warning in a briefing forward of a visit to Germany by Vice President Harris, who’s main the U.S. delegation to the Munich Security Conference. There, she plans to satisfy with 13 heads of state this weekend, in keeping with senior administration officers.

Western officers in current weeks and months have scrambled to evaluate the menace Russia poses to Ukraine and compose a unified response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s continued escalation on the border.

Biden has spoken on to Putin and stated he made the United States’ place clear: If Russia advances an invasion on Ukraine, there might be extreme penalties.

This week in an try to diplomatically tackle the mounting disaster on the Russia-Ukraine border, Biden spoke for practically an hour with French President Emmanuel Macron; German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Putin in Moscow; and Harris ready to depart on Thursday for Munich; amongst different steps.