Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 14,000, a new low since June 16

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 13,947 over the previous day to

17,926,104, the anti-coronavirus disaster heart reported on Tuesday,

In absolute phrases, the expansion price was the bottom since June 16,

2021. In relative phrases, the expansion price reached 0.08%.

As many as 4,288 folks have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in

Russia over the previous day, up 172.9% from a day earlier. The quantity

of hospitalized sufferers elevated in 76 areas, whereas in 9

areas the determine decreased. A day earlier, 1,571 folks have been

rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 instances surged by 596 over the previous day versus

698 instances a day earlier, reaching 2,743,957, in keeping with the

anti-coronavirus disaster heart. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 instances

elevated by 700 over the previous day versus 759 a day earlier,

reaching 1,504,382.