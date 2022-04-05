Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 14,000, a new low since June 16
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 13,947 over the previous day to
17,926,104, the anti-coronavirus disaster heart reported on Tuesday,
In absolute phrases, the expansion price was the bottom since June 16,
2021. In relative phrases, the expansion price reached 0.08%.
As many as 4,288 folks have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in
Russia over the previous day, up 172.9% from a day earlier. The quantity
of hospitalized sufferers elevated in 76 areas, whereas in 9
areas the determine decreased. A day earlier, 1,571 folks have been
rushed to hospitals.
Moscow’s COVID-19 instances surged by 596 over the previous day versus
698 instances a day earlier, reaching 2,743,957, in keeping with the
anti-coronavirus disaster heart. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 instances
elevated by 700 over the previous day versus 759 a day earlier,
reaching 1,504,382.