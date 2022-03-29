Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 19,600, a new low since January 12

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 19,660 over the previous day to

17,803,503, the anti-coronavirus disaster middle reported on Tuesday,

For the primary time since January 12, Russia studies lower than

20,000 day by day COVID-19 circumstances. In relative phrases, the expansion fee

reached 0.11%.

As many as 4,932 folks had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in

Russia over the previous day, up 179.9% from a day earlier. The quantity

of hospitalized sufferers elevated in 78 areas, whereas in 4

areas the determine decreased. The scenario remained unchanged in

three areas. A day earlier, 1,762 folks had been rushed to

hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 circumstances surged by 708 over the previous day versus

703 circumstances a day earlier, reaching 2,737,501, in line with the

anti-coronavirus disaster middle. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 circumstances

elevated by 980 over the previous day versus 998 a day earlier,

reaching 1,498,269.