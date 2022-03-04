Russia’s credit rating is cut to junk, and the dollar hits a new high vs. the ruble

toggle caption Olga Maltseva/AFP by way of Getty Images

Olga Maltseva/AFP by way of Getty Images

The monetary fallout over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine struck one other blow on Thursday, as Moody’s Investors Service dropped its long-term debt ranking for the Russian authorities from Baa3 to B3 — a six-notch freefall that leaves Russia’s credit score firmly within the “junk,” or non-investment grade standing.

Moody’s additionally downgraded the Russian ruble in its short-term rankings, to “not prime.”

Both the greenback and euro once more hit all-time highs in opposition to the ruble on Moscow’s forex market Thursday, in response to Russia’s state-run Tass media. The outlet reviews that the greenback had risen by practically 12% shortly earlier than midday, native time.

Moody’s mentioned a number of elements have soured Russia’s credit standing, from the raft of extreme sanctions the U.S., European Union and their allies have imposed on Russia to “significant concerns around Russia’s willingness to service its obligations.”

By dropping Russia’s ranking to a B3, Moody’s is inserting the nation in the identical credit score danger class that currently includes Ukraine. After Russian forces invaded Ukraine final week, the credit score rankings company mentioned it was reviewing each nations for a possible downgrade, with no modifications for Ukraine to date.

Moody’s took motion on Russia shortly after one other rankings agency, Fitch, additionally sharply lowered the country’s credit rating, saying worldwide sanctions have introduced “a huge shock to Russia’s credit fundamentals.” It additionally warned that additional sanctions stay a definite risk.

Economic turmoil has stored the Moscow inventory change closed for 4 consecutive days this week, as Russia’s central financial institution grasps for tactics to carry a way of stability to a chaotic state of affairs.

The central financial institution more than doubled its key interest rate to twenty% on Monday, after sure banks have been cut off from SWIFT, the worldwide system that helps banks perform safe transactions. A big chunk of Russia’s worldwide forex reserves — estimated within the lots of of billions of {dollars} — has also been frozen by Western authorities.