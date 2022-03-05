Russia’s demand for guarantees from US ‘not constructive’ for Vienna talks: Official

Russia’s demand for written ensures from the United States that sanctions on Moscow wouldn’t harm its cooperation with Iran is “not constructive” for talks between Tehran and international powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, a senior Iranian official advised Reuters on Saturday.

“Russians had put this demand on table since two days ago. There is an understanding that by changing its position in Vienna talks Russia wants to secure its interests in other places. This move is not constructive for Vienna nuclear talks,” stated the official in Tehran.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia said on Saturday that Western sanctions imposed over the battle in Ukraine had grow to be a stumbling block for the Iran nuclear deal, warning the West that Russian nationwide pursuits must be taken into consideration.

Read extra:

Moscow seeks US guarantees before backing Iran nuclear deal: Lavrov

Iran, EU officials say nuclear deal not yet done as officials focus on ‘final’ steps

World powers, Iran near deal on staggered return to nuclear pact