Russia’s Dmitry Rogozin delivers nuclear threat about Boris Johnson’s hair

Russia’s area business chief seems to have not directly issued a wierd menace to the United Kingdom and its prime minister only a day after the take a look at of an upcoming nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile.

Russia carried out a take a look at of its in-development Sarmat missile on Wednesday, which has been interpreted as a present of energy practically two months into its broadly condemned invasion of Ukraine.

Dmitry Rogozin, director common of Russia’s Roscosmos area company, took to Twitter on Thursday in what seemed to be an additional present of power—this time directed at U.Ok. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his well-known tousled blond hair.

In his tweet, Rogozin posted what he dubiously claimed was a remark by Johnson, translated from Russian: that the U.Ok. reserves the fitting to hold out a retaliatory nuclear strike in opposition to Russia with out first consulting with different members of NATO—the worldwide navy alliance that it belongs to, together with the United States.

Rogozin wrote, translated from Russian: “Boris, if ‘Sarmat’ is used, none of you will ‘consult with each other’.

“And there shall be no-one to fashion your hair, Mr. Prime Minister. Yes, and there shall be nothing to put.”

Newsweek has been unable to independently confirm whether or not Johnson ever made the remark that Rogozin alleged he did.

A spokesperson for 10 Downing Street, the workplace of the U.Ok. prime minister, instructed Newsweek they weren’t conscious that Johnson had ever made any such feedback and had been trying into the matter additional.

In addition, a U.Ok. authorities supply stated Rogozin could also be intentionally utilizing disinformation.

It is feasible that Rogozin was tweeting in response to a dialogue a couple of hypothetical U.Ok. nuclear strike by Russian state TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov earlier this month.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February this yr, Rogozin has develop into identified for making inflammatory and pro-Russian statements on Twitter.

He made headlines shortly after Russia launched its invasion by claiming that the International Space Station could de-orbit if Russia determined to cease taking part in its maintenance, and has additionally engaged in a heated argument with former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly.

More just lately, Rogozin has tweeted a number of instances about Russia’s current take a look at of the Sarmat missile, which he described as a “present to NATO“. He added that deliveries of the missile to what he described as “strategic missile forces” would start within the fall of this yr.

The Sarmat missile has been in improvement for years. Russia claims it’s “the most powerful missile that has the highest range in the world”, in accordance with a Defense Ministry assertion.

That the missile is able to carrying nuclear warheads is yet one more think about rising tensions between Moscow and the West. Many Western nations have been giving Ukraine weapons and different provides to assist it combat again in opposition to Russian occupying forces.