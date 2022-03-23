Russia’s envoy in Indonesia says Putin plans to attend G20 summit in Jakarta

Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to attend a G20 summit being hosted by Indonesia later this yr, Russia’s ambassador in Jakarta mentioned on Wednesday, following calls by some members for the nation to be barred from the group.

“Not only G20, many organizations are trying to expel Russia….the reaction of the West is absolutely disproportional,” ambassador Lyudmila Vorobieva instructed a information convention on Wednesday.

The United States and its Western allies are assessing whether or not Russia ought to stay inside the Group of Twenty (G20) grouping of main economies following its invasion of Ukraine, sources concerned within the discussions instructed Reuters.

