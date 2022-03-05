Russia’s envoy says Ukraine conflict to impact ties with India, cites sanctions

Russian ambassador to India Denis Alpov on Saturday mentioned his nation was focussing on Indians in northeast Ukraine, however unable to do a lot as a result of ongoing combating in these areas.

Addressing the media, Alpov mentioned a whole lot of Russian buses have been ready to take Indians out from battle zones in Ukraine, however forces have been unable to achieve them.

“Focus (is) on Indians in northeast Ukraine. Our special groups that will take Indians to Russian territory are not able to reach Indians due to fighting in those areas. Forces are not able to reach Indians. No way to pick them up. Have to meet at places not under attack,” the envoy was quoted as saying by information company ANI.

Russia has offered 100s of buses and is ready to take Indians out. A bunch of diplomats has been despatched to Belgrade from the Indian embassy to cope with this challenge on the spot and coordinate actions with the Russian aspect: Russian envoy to media#UkraineRussiewar

He mentioned a bunch of diplomats has been despatched to Belgrade from the Indian embassy to cope with this challenge on the spot and coordinate with the Russian aspect.

“The question is to ensure the safety of citizens as the Russian side does not have access to these areas. Our buses are close to these places but not there. We have to ensure safe passage of Indians,” he added.

Earlier within the day, the ministry of exterior affairs (MEA) issued a statement urging college students in war-hit Ukraine to take security precautions and keep inside shelters. The MEA mentioned the federal government was strongly urgent Russian and Ukrainian governments by a number of channels for an instantaneous ceasefire to create a secure hall.