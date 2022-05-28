Russia’s Gazprom continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine





Russian fuel producer Gazprom stated on Saturday its provide of fuel to Europe by means of Ukraine through the Sudzha entry level stood at 43.96 million cubic metres (mcm), barely up from 43.6 mcm on Friday.

An software to produce fuel through one other main entry level, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom stated.

