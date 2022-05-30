Russia’s Gazprom suspends gas deliveries to Dutch trader GasTerra

GasTerra will not obtain fuel from Russia’s Gazprom from May 31 after refusing to comply with Moscow’s calls for for cost in roubles, the 2 corporations mentioned on Monday.

GasTerra, which buys and trades fuel on behalf of the Dutch authorities, mentioned it had contracted elsewhere for the two billion cubic meters (bcm) of fuel it had anticipated to obtain from Gazprom via October.

The firm is 50 % owned by Dutch authorities entities and 25 % every by Shell and Exxon.

“We understand GasTerra’s decision not to agree to Gazprom’s unilaterally imposed payment conditions,” Dutch Energy Minister Rob Jetten wrote on Twitter. “This decision will have no consequences for the physical delivery of gas to Dutch households.”

A GasTerra assertion mentioned the Dutch firm had determined to not undertake the system that Russia had demanded, which concerned the organising of accounts that might be paid in euros after which swapped for roubles.

The firm mentioned such measures may violate European Union sanctions and in addition mentioned the cost route offered too many monetary and operational dangers.

A press release from Gazprom mentioned that its suspension of fuel provides to GasTerra will proceed till funds are settled consistent with the Russia-proposed scheme.

GasTerra mentioned that it had repeatedly requested Gazprom to stick to its contractual cost strategies and supply obligations.

“It is not possible to say in advance what impact the dropping off of 2 bcm of Russian gas will have on the supply and demand situation in the European market,” the Dutch firm added.

Economy Affairs Ministry spokesperson Pieter ten Bruggencate mentioned the Netherlands wouldn’t provoke its emergency fuel plan to ask industrial customers to cut back consumption.

“This is not yet seen as a threat to supplies,” he mentioned.

A spokesperson for the nation’s nationwide grid operator, Gasunie, mentioned it doesn’t count on disruption to the grid because of Gazprom ceasing deliveries to GasTerra.

