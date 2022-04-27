Russia’s Gazprom suspends supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

Officials in Poland and Bulgaria say Russia is suspending their nations’ pure fuel deliveries beginning on Wednesday.

The two nations mentioned Tuesday that Russian power large Gazprom had knowledgeable them it was halting fuel provides.

The suspensions can be the primary since Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned final month that “unfriendly” international consumers must pay the state-owned Gazprom in rubles as a substitute of different currencies.

Europe imports massive quantities of Russian pure fuel to warmth properties, generate electrical energy and gasoline trade. The imports have continued regardless of the battle in Ukraine.

Around 60% of imports are paid in euros, and the remainder in {dollars}. Putin’s demand was apparently supposed to assist bolster the Russian foreign money amid the battle in Ukraine.

European leaders mentioned they might not comply, arguing the requirement for them to buy rubles after which pay Gazprom violated the phrases of contracts and their sanctions in opposition to Russia.

The “Russian proposal for a two-step payment procedure is in violation with the current contract and bears considerable risks for Bulgaria, including to make payments without receiving any gas deliveries from Russia,” the Bulgarian authorities mentioned.

Bulgaria mentioned it was working with state fuel corporations to search out various sources to interchange the provides it will get from Russia through Bulgaria will get russian fuel through the turk stream pipeline through the TurkStream pipeline.

The authorities mentioned no restrictions on home fuel consumption can be imposed for now although the Balkan nation of 6.5 million meets over 90% of its fuel wants with Russian imports.

Poland’s state fuel firm, PGNiG, mentioned it was notified by Gazprom that deliveries by means of the Yamal-Europe pipeline would cease Wednesday.

Poland not solely has refused to pay for pure fuel in rubles, however the nation has been a robust supporter of neighboring Ukraine in the course of the Russian invasion.

The Yamal pipeline carries pure fuel from Russia to Poland and Germany, by means of Belarus. Poland has been receiving some 9 billion cubic meters of Russian fuel yearly.

PGNiG mentioned that Russia’s demand to be paid in rubles represented a breach of the Yamal contract.

Flow charts printed on the web site of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas confirmed drastic drops of fuel flows at entry factors in Kondratki, a city in japanese Poland, and Vysokaye, which is in Belarus.