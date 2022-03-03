Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Ambassador ‘puzzled’ by SA’s decision to abstain during UN vote | News24

Ukrainian ambassador lambasted the choice by SA to abstain from the UN vote relating to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Liubov Abravitova mentioned the choice was puzzling and did little to resolve the battle.

Abravitova thanked Botswana and Zambia for voting in favour throughout the UN vote.

A fuming Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa, Liubov Abravitova, described South Africa’s resolution to abstain from the United Nations General Assembly vote to reprimand Russia for invading Ukraine as “puzzling” and “unacceptable”.

“We [as Ukraine] are puzzled by the vote and the decision by South Africa to abstain during the vote. We are especially dismayed, given the fact that South Africa is the leader of democratic processes, not only in the region [the Southern African region] but globally.

“We take into account this strategy taken by South Africa as not being helpful for the decision of battle. We are conscious of the explanations that South Africa has given for his or her stance, however even in that we nonetheless discover it very alarming.

“For us, what is more shocking is, in that explanation, we don’t see any words around the Russian invasion, aggression or military action in the territory of Ukraine.

“The wording talks a couple of battle in Ukraine, which is unacceptable. There isn’t any battle in Ukraine; there’s conflict perpetuated by Russia in Ukraine,” mentioned Abravitova.

Members of the Ukraine Association of South Africa protest in opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the Russian embassy in Pretoria. Gallo Images Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

South Africa, Namibia, Mozambique and Angola abstained during Wednesday’s United Nations General Assembly vote to reprimand Russia for invading Ukraine, and which demanded that Moscow withdraw its military forces. The action aims to diplomatically isolate Russia at the world body.

READ | SA abstains from voting on UN General Assembly resolution demanding Russia withdraw from Ukraine

Abravitova thanked Botswana and Zambia for voting in favour of the resolution, saying it was a good sign “that these international locations should not merely falling in keeping with what some Southern African international locations are doing”.

She was responding to a question by News24 during a Zoom briefing, which was called by the Ukraine Embassy on Thursday.

The Ukrainian ambassador addressed the rising wave of aggression of the Russian Federation against her country.

Abravitova said that, despite the Russian army utilising some of its best tactical units, “none of its key objectives have been achieved”.

“Russia’s predominant objective is to take cost of the capital Kyiv and, within the course of, to vary the present authorities for a extra pro-Russian one,” said Abravitova.

READ | SA ambassador safe after fleeing Kyiv

She said that, despite the resilient Ukrainian resistance, 40 000 people had been left without power and food in the east of the country.

“The enemy has not allowed for the evacuation of those individuals. We can not take away even the disabled individuals on this space. We can not present primary wants. It’s quick turning into a severe humanitarian disaster,” said the ambassador.

She said the Russian army had targeted “objects of crucial civilian infrastructure”, and their missiles had, in particular, hit a radioactive waste disposal site near Kyiv.

READ | We are very scared’: South Africans hunker down in Ukraine with little hope of leaving

“There are not any leaks detected thus far, however with the random shelling going forward, it is potential to wreck the infrastructure after which trigger one other environmental disaster,” said Abravitova.

She encouraged Ukrainians and “our foreigners who’re nonetheless in Ukraine” not to use any unconfirmed channels to get out of the country.

“These corridors may not be safe. We encourage individuals to examine the Ukraine overseas affairs ministry and their very own embassies,” mentioned Abravitova.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.