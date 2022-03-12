Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exposes its military shortcomings

Reuters

Ukraine’s stiff resistance towards the invasion by Russian forces may very well be a mannequin for Taiwan to defend itself ought to China select to violate the island’s “sovereignty” by attacking, a senior U.S. protection official instructed a Senate listening to on Thursday. The United States, like most nations, doesn’t have formal ties with Taiwan however is its foremost arms provider, and has lengthy urged it to purchase value efficient and cellular protection methods – so-called “asymmetric” weapons – to counter China’s extra highly effective navy. “I think the situation we’re seeing in Ukraine right now is a very worthwhile case study for them about why Taiwan needs to do all it can to build asymmetric capabilities, to get its population ready, so that it can be as prickly as possible should China choose to violate its sovereignty,” Mara Karlin, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans and Capabilities, stated.