Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has cost Johann Rupert nearly R19 billion so far

Johann Rupert is R19 billion poorer than he was at first of the 12 months, after Russia upended international markets.

Rupert’s losses aren’t massive in comparison with these suffered by Elon Musk – however his fellow South African billionaires have made cash amid the chaos.

Nicky Oppenheimer, as an example, is kind of a bit richer than he was on the finish of 2021.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this week despatched oil costs hovering and the ruble crashing, and added new worries a few international provide chain that confirmed its weaknesses through the pandemic.

It has additionally left South Africa’s richest man, Johann Rupert, so much poorer than he was on the finish of final 12 months.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires index, which publishes day by day updates for the five hundred richest individuals on the planet, Rupert and household have seen the equal of R18.8 billion in wealth evaporate to date in 2022. That is probably not the tip of it both, with an unsure outlook for the posh manufacturers that fall below Rupert’s Cie Financiere Richemont because the world typically grows poorer below the decreased commerce introduced by sanctions.

The market actions haven’t precisely impoverished Rupert but; at an estimated $10.7 billion, he’s nonetheless price effectively over R160 billion, and comfortably the richest individual in South Africa.

Nor is Rupert’s losses significantly massive – in both absolute or share phrases – in comparison with some. So far this 12 months, Elon Musk, has misplaced almost 18% of his wealth by Bloomberg’s estimate. In rand phrases, that isn’t a lot shy of R750 billion shaved off his belongings. He nonetheless stays the richest individual on Earth, although, and his R3.4 trillion web wealth continues to be above 1% of America’s gross home product (GDP).

But Rupert might price aggrieved in comparison with the likes of South Africa’s second-richest individual Nicky Oppenheimer, who is kind of a bit richer than he was at the beginning of the 12 months.

According to Bloomberg’s index, Oppenheimer is up some R5.7 billion to date this 12 months, a rise in his wealth of 4.7%, as his non-public fairness holdings proceed to recuperate properly from the ravages of the pandemic.

Oppenheimer is now formally price R128 billion, in keeping with the billionaires index.

Others have achieved higher nonetheless. Ivan Glasenberg, of commodities dealer Glencore, has seen his wealth develop by 14.7% this 12 months, a rise price not a lot below R15.5 billion.

His wealth is now put at round R121 billion.

Glencore has some Russian complications, however strictly restricted ones. On Wednesday it mentioned it had no operational footprint in Russia and that its “trading exposure is not material” in that nation.

