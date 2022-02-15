Russia’s Kamila Valieva Comes Top In Olympic Figure Skating Short Programme | Other Sports News

Russia’s Kamila Valieva positioned high within the Olympic determine skating quick programme Tuesday, after being allowed to compete regardless of testing optimistic for a banned substance earlier than the Games. The 15-year-old scored 82.16, and goes into Thursday’s decisive free programme with a slim lead over her compatriot Anna Shcherbakova, who got here second with 80.20.

Kaori Sakamoto of Japan is simply behind in third place with 79.84, with Russia’s Alexandra Trusova, who fell making an attempt a triple axel, in fourth.

Despite inserting first, Valieva’s rating was eight marks under what she was awarded when she carried out the identical routine on the Olympic staff occasion.

She had seemed decided as she started her efficiency, however her skate was not fairly as polished as final week and on the finish, she broke into tears, respiratory closely.

She collected herself to skate off the ice, however was nonetheless visibly distressed.

The teenager didn’t cease to talk to journalists, however walked straight previous them flanked by members of her staff, clutching her fluffy tissue field and sobbing.

Valieva had been favorite for gold going into the Olympics, however every week into the Games it emerged she had examined optimistic in December for trimetazidine, a drug normally used to deal with angina however which additionally boosts endurance.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport dominated on Monday that she might stick with it competing within the Chinese capital, though that doesn’t imply that the Russian has been cleared of doping and will nonetheless face punishment at a later date.

