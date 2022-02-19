Russia’s Kremlin signals it is open to dialogue: German Chancellor Scholz

There are “important indications” {that a} Russian assault on Ukraine might be averted by diplomacy given the Kremlin’s obvious curiosity in negotiations on its safety calls for, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz mentioned on Saturday.

With the United States warning of an imminent invasion, Scholz instructed the Munich Security Conference any assault can be a “serious mistake” with excessive “political, economic and geostrategic costs.”

Russia denies planning an invasion. But there may be “no justification” for the build-up of greater than 100,000 Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders, Scholz mentioned, dismissing President Vladimir Putin’s claims of genocide in east Ukraine’s breakaway areas as “ridiculous.”

Still, Russia had signaled each in his chat with Putin in Moscow earlier this week and in its response to Washington’s safety proposals that it nonetheless needed to barter, Scholz mentioned. Meanwhile the West was prepared to barter over Russia’s safety calls for “without being naive.”

“We will differentiate clearly between untenable demands and legitimate security interests,” he mentioned.

Putin has clearly been dabbling these days in Russian historical past, Scholz mentioned, pointing to his revealed texts lamenting the collapse of the Soviet Union and demise of “historical Russia” in addition to their talks this week.

But the previous can’t be used to justify a redrawing of European borders which might undermine peace on the continent, the German chief mentioned.

“If you go back far enough in the history books you can find grounds for wars that last a few hundred years and destroy our entire continent,” Scholz mentioned. “Peace can only be preserved in Europe if borders are no longer shifted around.”

Scholz instructed the convention a multipolar world was clearly rising as new powers arose. But that ought to not imply international locations claiming spheres of affect for themselves, he mentioned.

