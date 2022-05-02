Russia’s Lavrov says May 9 anniversary will not affect military operations in Ukraine

The upcoming anniversary of Russia’s liberation on the finish of World War II on May 9 won’t have an effect on Moscow’s navy operations in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov mentioned in an interview with Italian TV Mediaset on Sunday.

“Our soldiers will not base their actions on a specific date,” Lavrov mentioned when requested whether or not May 9 would mark a milestone or turning level within the struggle.

“We will commemorate our victory in a solemn manner but the timing and speed of what is happening in Ukraine will hinge on the need to minimize risks for civilians and Russian soldiers,” he added.

Western governments and analysts had anticipated that Russian President Vladimir Putin was meaning to declare a victory in Ukraine in time for the May 9 celebrations throughout which Russia holds its annual enormous navy parade.

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24 however its progress has been stalled by Ukrainian resistance armed with Western navy help.

