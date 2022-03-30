Russia’s Lavrov to visit India

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will go to New Delhi on Thursday for a two-day journey, the Indian international ministry mentioned on Wednesday, as the 2 international locations search for methods to take care of commerce and different relations regardless of the Ukraine disaster.

It will solely be Lavrov’s third go to abroad since Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, after a visit to Turkey for talks together with his Ukrainian counterpart earlier this month and conferences in China beginning on Wednesday.

While each India and China have known as for a direct ceasefire in Ukraine, they’ve refused to explicitly condemn Russia’s invasion. They have additionally continued to purchase commodities from Russia arduous hit by sweeping Western sanctions.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

An Indian authorities supply mentioned international ministry officers might focus on organising a funds mechanism with Russia, whose banks have been sanctioned by Western international locations. The supply was not approved to talk to the media and declined to be named.

Ahead of Lavrov’s go to, Indian officers will maintain talks with diplomats from the United States and Britain in New Delhi, in accordance with official bulletins from the 2 international locations. Both need India to maneuver away from Russia steadily.

An Indian authorities spokesperson didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

India has turn into one of many greatest patrons of Russian commodities after the worldwide group started isolating Moscow for the assault on Ukraine.

Lured by sharp reductions on Russian crude oil, India has purchased at the least 13 million barrels since February 24, in contrast with round 16 million barrels imported from the nation for the entire of final 12 months.

India is contemplating doubling its imports of Russian coking coal utilized in making metal. Reuters reported on Tuesday that India has agreed to purchase 45,000 tons of Russian sunflower oil for April supply after provides from Ukraine stopped, greater than double the month-to-month common final 12 months.

Read extra:

‘Not even safe to bury the dead’: UN warns of tough months ahead in Ukraine

Russia won’t demand immediate switch to ruble for gas payments: Kremlin

Russians plan melancholy version of Instagram after ban