Russia’s Moskva warship sinks in Black Sea

The Russian navy’s Black Sea flagship vessel, the Moskva missile cruiser, sank late Thursday, a day after Ukraine mentioned it fired missiles on the warship.

According to the Russian protection ministry, as reported by state media Tass, the ship sank throughout a towing operation. “During the towing of the Moskva cruiser to the port of destination, the ship lost its stability due to damage to the hull received during the fire from the detonation of ammunition. In the conditions of stormy seas, the ship sank,” the ministry claimed.

Russian authorities initially mentioned the ship was “seriously damaged” because of a hearth onboard, with out acknowledging an assault. The 500 members of the crew have been evacuated, the Russian ministry mentioned.

Ukraine had mentioned its army fired on the Moskva. “Neptune missiles guarding the Black Sea caused very serious damage to the Russian ship,” Maksym Marchenko, the top of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, mentioned on Telegram.

The Moskva and its crew have been memorably told to “go fuck yourself” by a Ukrainian soldier in the course of the assault on Snake Island initially of the Russian invasion.

Early on Friday, explosions have been heard in Kyiv, Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko wrote on Twitter. The lawmaker mentioned that three explosions have been heard within the capital, including that “most likely [Russian President Vladimir] Putin gone livid because of the Moskva sinking.”

In an in a single day tackle, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised Ukrainians for having survived 50 days below Russian invasion and paid homage to “those who have shown that Russian ships can go… to the bottom only.”