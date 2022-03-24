Russia’s neighbors ‘in danger,’ Zelenskyy warns        

Russia will “destroy freedom” in Europe and pursue its neighbors, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Swedish lawmakers in an tackle on Thursday.

“If Ukraine wouldn’t endure and protect ourselves, it would mean that.. all neighbors of Russia are in danger from now on,” he mentioned in a video hyperlink speech that received a standing ovation.

“Russia went to war against Ukraine because they want to advance further in Europe, they want to destroy freedom in Europe.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This is a fundamental challenge for the European security and defense system,” he mentioned, calling for Europe to situation hard-hitting weekly sanctions packages towards Russia.

He warned Sweden that Moscow had its Baltic Sea island of Gotland in its sights.

Sweden reopened its garrison on Gotland in 2018, within the wake of Russia’s annexation of Crimea, after shutting it down in 2004.

“It would mean that you are in danger, because it is only the sea that divides you and this aggressive policy,” he mentioned.

“Russian propagandists already discuss on air, on TV broadcasts, how Russia will occupy Gotland and how they will control it for decades,” he added.

“They think it would be comfortable to put anti-defense systems and bases there to cover the advance on the Baltic states.”

Zelenskyy thanked Sweden for its assist, after it agreed to ship weapons to a rustic at battle for the primary time since 1939.

Not a member of NATO and formally militarily non-aligned, Stockholm on Thursday introduced a second supply of 5,000 anti-tank launchers.

Support for NATO membership has soared in Sweden since Russia’s invasion, however Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has up to now dominated out the concept.

Joining the alliance dangers “”destabilizing” northern Europe, she said.

Zelenskyy, who has made multiple appearances by video link before parliaments in other countries in recent weeks, was due to address an extraordinary NATO summit later Thursday.

Read more:

Russia accuses Poland of ‘dangerous escalation’ in the region

Stoltenberg to extend NATO term by one year amid Ukraine war: Reports

Seven humanitarian corridors agreed, no safe passage from Mariupol amid Russia war