Europe
Russia’s nuclear forces holding manoeuvre drills – report
Russia’s nuclear forces are holding drills within the Ivanovo province, northeast of Moscow, the Interfax information company cited the Russian defence ministry as saying on Wednesday (1 June).
Some 1,000 servicemen are exercising in intense manoeuvres utilizing over 100 automobiles together with Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers, it cited the ministry as saying.
Share this text:
EU Reporter publishes articles from quite a lot of exterior sources which specific a variety of viewpoints. The positions taken in these articles will not be essentially these of EU Reporter.