Russia’s PSB says does not own ship seized by France: TASS

Russia’s PSB-Leasing firm, a unit of Promsvyazbank, which is underneath worldwide sanctions over Russia’s battle with Ukraine, doesn’t personal the ship Baltic Leader, seized by France earlier on Saturday, TASS information company stated.

The Russian state information company quoted the corporate as saying the vessel had been bought earlier than sanctions had been slapped on Promsvyazbank.

The Russian embassy in Paris will ship a notice of protest to the French overseas ministry over the seizure of a Russian-flagged cargo ship by French officers who stated they had been implementing sanctions, the embassy stated in an announcement despatched to Reuters.

The vessel is talked about in a United States Treasury doc detailing US sanctions towards Russia, which linked it to the Russian financial institution.

